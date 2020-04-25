Donald Trump ridiculed by his son-in-law about the coronavirus : the husband of Ivanka Trump in dirty sheets

This is far from the first time that Donald Trump is mocked, for his tweets improbable or even its appearance. So far, the controversy that aims this time to the u.s. president took a turn a lot more serious on the international scene. For weeks, the head of the State has continued to downplay the severity of the epidemic of coronavirus on u.s. soil, not seeing that a simple issue of politics and the media. The all, before a radical change of discourse once at the foot of the wallafter the acceleration of the spread of the virus, the collapse of the markets and the detection of a cluster at Mar-a-Lago, where the president has a residence.

A reversal forced experienced as a humiliation, that the president would not have hesitated to attribute it directly to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reports Vanity Fair. “I’ve never heard of so many people within the White House to say how much Trump is pissed off after Jared”, has entrusted to a former employee in the media. In question, the misleading advice that would have given the husband of Ivanka Trump on the management of this health crisis, that the president would regret bitterly today to have listened to. And this, despite the concern of his entourage, starting with his own wife, Melania Trump, who canceled several public events.

Donald Trump would have preferred to listen to Jared Kushner, that would have convinced him not to declare earlier the state of emergencyunder the pretext that “it would plunge the financial markets”, has secured a former executive of the White House Vanity Fair. The american president would also be furious after his son-in-law for him to have bragged about the screening tests online Googlewhile the giant of the Web was in the early stages of this project. Takeover by Donald Trump, this information has led to the president of severe criticism from the press, accusing him of promoting a product that doesn’t exist. A lie that the head of State does digèrerait still not.

