Donald Trump : the star that his daughter Ivanka would have had to marry her according to him

If Donald Trump does not dry up today not to praise on his son-in-law Jared Kushner, he has not always shown the same enthusiasm for the latter. A book was released in the United States we learn that the president had, for his favourite daughter, other ambitions…

At least you can give it to Donald Trump to have the taste in men. In a book entitled Kushner Inc, we learn that the us president, has had the greatest difficulty to accept the relationship of Jared Kushner and his daughter, Ivanka. The president had views on american character extremely popular and that he fawned upon : the american football player Tom Brady. The book reports that Donald Trump lamented to his friends, regretting” she hasn’t married Tom Brady “. It seems that the president, impressed by the ranking of the footballer (six Superbowls carried away with his team, more than any other player in the NFL) has seen the qualities required for a happy union. “You have seen, as it runs away ? “rehearsing it repeatedly to her relatives.

Many grievances against Kushner… and his father

With Robert Kraft, the team owner of the New England Patriots in which still plays Tom Brady, Donald Trump had even openly mocked the physical of his future son-in-law : “Jared is half the size of the before-arm of Tom Brady”. In addition to blame her future son-in-law of his physical and athletic, the husband of Melania had other grievances, which were related to this time Charlie Kushner, the father of Jared. This last, indeed, had been sentenced to two years in prison after defrauding the inland revenue. The man who would become President was irritated, not because of illegalities committed, but that Kushner Senior is pinched.

Unfortunately for the american tycoon, and rant and stomp will have had no effect, the attractive athlete after a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan was eventually to marry the top model brazilian Gisele Bündchen. About Ivanka despite a brief separation in 2008she married Kushner in 2009. Parents of three children Arabella Rose, Theodore James, and Joseph Frederick, they are today in positions of high responsibility and not to doubt one of the couples the most powerful of America.