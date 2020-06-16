Donald Trump : these startling revelations, which may compromise their reputation before the presidential

The niece of Donald Trump has done heavy revelations heavy on the president of the united States, the evocation of the torments of the family of Republicans.
New explosive revelations about Donald Trump. Mary Trumpthe niece of the president of the united states, 55 years of age, is preparing a book about his famous family with the details “serious and raunchy”. Title Too Much And Never Enoughit will be released on the 11th of August next, and reveals the lower part of the clan Trumpwith exchanges between the sister of Donald Trumpthe federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry “with the information, intimate and endommageables to your brother”. Information about the fact that “Donald Trump and Fred Trump, Sr. has played a role in the death of (Trump Jr.) and have been overlooked in the difficult moments of his addiction”one can read according to The Daily Beast. Fred Trump Jr. he died in 1981, at the age of 43 years, because of an addiction to alcohol.
Mary Trump it also reveals why Donald Trump has disclosed the information of a tax nature in the journal The New York Timesin an article in which it is written that “the president has received at least $ 413 million on the real estate empire of his father, the majority of which comes from tax evasion, carried out in the decade of the 90”.
Mary Trump I had presented in the year 2000 a complaint with your brother about the inheritance of his grandfather Fred Trump Sr., to those who opposed his uncle Donald Trump and the brothers and sisters of this latter. “Given the family, it would be very naive to say that this has nothing to do with the money”estimated Mary Trump. “My uncles and aunts, you should be ashamed. I am sure that this is not the case.”
For the moment, the White House has not reacted to the publication of this book and its revelations are damning.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news
© Agency – Bestimage
2/12 –
File – Donald Jr., his father, Donald Trump, and his brother Eric, and sisters of Donald Trump : Elizabeth Trump Grau and MaryAnne Trump Barry. On December 27, 2009
© Zuma Press / Bestimage
3/12 –
File – Donald Trump, his sisters, Maryanne Trump Barry, Elizabeth Trump, Lew Rudin, Mary Anne Trump, wife Ivana Trump, Blaine Trump and his brother Robert Trump date and place unknown.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
4/12 –
President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump out of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The president of Triumph and the First Lady travels to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to see the Mission of the SpaceX 2 launch. Credit: Kevin Dietsch / Pool via CNP. May 27, 2020 in the Photo: President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump out of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The president of Triumph and the First Lady travels to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to see the Mission of the SpaceX 2 launch.
© The White House via BestImage
5/12 –
The president of the united States, Donald J. Trump at the conservative political action conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, united States, February 29, 2020.
© Agency – Bestimage
6/12 –
Files – The sisters of Donald Trump : Elizabeth Trump Grau and MaryAnne Trump Barry to the club of Sea, of A Lake. On December 27, 2009
© The White House via BestImage
7/12 –
President Donald Trump receives the economic actors in the White House during the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on march 30, 2020.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
8/12 –
The President of the united States, Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump, the return to the White House in Washington, D.C. following his participation in the Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday, May 25, 2020. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. May 25, 2020 in the Photo: the President of the united States, Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump, the return to the White House in Washington, D.C. following his participation in the Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday, May 25, 2020. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP.
© WALTER / BESTIMAGE
9/12 –
Info – Donald Trump is taking chloroquine to protect against coronavirus – The president, Donald Trump is going to boarding Marine One at the White House for a trip in Pennsylvania on may 14, 2020. Unlike his bodyguards, the president Trump does not wear a mask of protection against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
10/12 –
Donald Trump has called the unrest of the last days of “acts of domestic terrorism” during a speech in the gardens of the White House in Washington. The June 1, 2020. G. Floyd was outperformed by the tackle to the ground during his detention in Minneapolis, may 25, 2020, causing for a lot of demonstrations and riots all over the country.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
11/12 –
The President of the united States, Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the National Day of Prayer Service at the White House in Washington D. C., U. S., on Thursday, 7 May 2020. Credit: Stefani Reynolds / CNP. 07 May 2020 in the Photo: the First lady Melania Trump, in the center, and the President of the united States, Donald J. Trump, right, participate in the National Day of Prayer Service at the White House in Washington D. C., U. S., on Thursday, 7 May 2020. Credit: Stefani Reynolds / CNP. Photo credit: Stefani Reynolds – NOC / MEGA
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
12/12 –
The american president Donald J. Trump made these statements when he participates in a roundtable with officials of the application of the laws to the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday, June 8, 2020.