Donald Trump : these startling revelations, which may compromise their reputation before the presidential

The niece of Donald Trump has done heavy revelations heavy on the president of the united States, the evocation of the torments of the family of Republicans.

New explosive revelations about Donald Trump. Mary Trumpthe niece of the president of the united states, 55 years of age, is preparing a book about his famous family with the details “serious and raunchy”. Title Too Much And Never Enoughit will be released on the 11th of August next, and reveals the lower part of the clan Trumpwith exchanges between the sister of Donald Trumpthe federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry “with the information, intimate and endommageables to your brother”. Information about the fact that “Donald Trump and Fred Trump, Sr. has played a role in the death of (Trump Jr.) and have been overlooked in the difficult moments of his addiction”one can read according to The Daily Beast. Fred Trump Jr. he died in 1981, at the age of 43 years, because of an addiction to alcohol.

Mary Trump it also reveals why Donald Trump has disclosed the information of a tax nature in the journal The New York Timesin an article in which it is written that “the president has received at least $ 413 million on the real estate empire of his father, the majority of which comes from tax evasion, carried out in the decade of the 90”.

Mary Trump I had presented in the year 2000 a complaint with your brother about the inheritance of his grandfather Fred Trump Sr., to those who opposed his uncle Donald Trump and the brothers and sisters of this latter. “Given the family, it would be very naive to say that this has nothing to do with the money”estimated Mary Trump. “My uncles and aunts, you should be ashamed. I am sure that this is not the case.”

For the moment, the White House has not reacted to the publication of this book and its revelations are damning.

