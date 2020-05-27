Donald Trump took to his own trap : this tweet which makes them rejoice to the internet – Gala

Marion Rouyer

Wednesday 27 may 2020 at 15h09

It is a crop that risk to date. Donald Trump has gone to war against the vote by correspondence. As usual, he unsheathed his cell phone and tweeted faster than his shadow Tuesday, may 26, screaming to anyone who would listen that this process would be “substantially fraudulent” and could lead to ” a rigged election “.

Two tweets that were quickly pinned by the social network itself. The messages of Donald Trump have been accompanied by a warning from Twitter. An exclamation point that sent users to a page titled : “Trump asserts without basis that the ballots by correspondence will lead to electoral fraud. “A message accompanied by a section entitled” what you need to know ” correcting three statements false or misleading representations made in the tweets of the president of the United States.

“Tweet exceptional Donald Trump, not his content in which he denounces false voting by mail, but because for the 1st time, Twitter it adds a link to 1 article audit factual contradicting point by point. Storm presidential view, ” said professor Corentin Sellin.

Tweet exceptional D.#Trump, not by its content, in which he denounces false voting by mail, but because for the 1st time, @twitter it adds a link to 1 article audit factual contradicting point by point. Storm presidential view. RT https://t.co/HcPf6uTWMm

According to our colleagues of The Mirror, Twitter confirmed that it was the first time he applied a label warning of verification of the facts to a tweet from the president, in the wake of its new policy of “misleading information” introduced this month to combat the misinformation on the coronavirus.

The wrath of Donald Trump didn’t wait. The latter has accused the social network of interfering in the presidential election of 2020. “Twitter is stifling completely the freedom of speech and, as president, I will not allow it” he said, very adamant. This Wednesday, may 27, it has even made it known that he intended to close down the same social networks. “The republicans have the feeling that the platforms of social networks censor completely the voice of the conservative. We’re going to regulate them severely, or close, to not allow that to happen ” he stressed.

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!

