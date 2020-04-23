Donald Trump : us president in the heart of a controversy because of the masks

The Washington Post reveals that the entourage of Donald Trump would have rushed to provide the staff of the White House in masks. The journal points the finger at a timing and a provenance, to say the least, questionable that reveal the lack of preparedness of the administration.

The Washington Post reveals a new faux pas of the administration to Trump in the management of the epidemic of coronavirus. The famous american daily newspaper has unveiled this Wednesday, April 15, an urgent application of masks made in taiwan government on march 14, 2020 by an advisor in charge of the security of the White HouseMatt Pottinger. This timing could not be more inappropriate, since at this time the recommendations official u.s. were to advise against the use of masksand book the direct care staff exposed to patients Covid-19. What’s more is, go to Taiwan constitutes a breach in american diplomacy and a foot of nose to the chinese government, which does not recognize the independence of this territory that it considers as annexed to his own. China has designated, through a diplomat, this transfer of masks as a” behaviour despicable” that was to” kidnap the health and well-being of the people of Taiwan “and causes” a confrontation with the mother country “while Taiwan had prohibited the trade of this product that it holds for its citizens.

A workaround diplomatic revealing splits

Taiwan had delivered, the result of this request, 500 000 masks, which have come to reinforce the american stockpile, as well as, to some 3,600 of them, those of the staff, the VIPS of the White House, including the president. Official sources from the administration, Trump would have revealed this information, pointing the finger at the internal debate that has long divided the team to Trump. Some were in fact necessary the use of masks to protect the most vital elements for the functioning of the government, while the authority of the national health wasn’t visible to the eye. Yet, on 3 April, the Center for the prevention of the disease has changed its stance and officially encouraged the wearing of the mask to prevent contagion. Trump remained confident. ” I don’t think I’m going to wear “he assured. All of these efforts, for nothing.