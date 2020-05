Donald Trump wears a mask At the Ford factory – Urban Fusions – CAMEROON MAGAZINE – CAMEROON INFO

The stratagÃme Donald Trump to remain démasqué for the public comes to Be démasqué, because he has put a à the factory Ford engines.

Trump is envolé for Michigan, oÃ1 the plant was partially converted to manufacture the fans. The rule of the factory – everyone must wear a mask, and even the prosecutor général of the État has warned Trump to cover her face.

True, when Trump spoke to reporters, he was not wearing a mask, but told them that he had brought© him earlier while he was behind the curtain. In a vétrue 8th new year, he said he did not want to give the reporters the satisfaction of seeing it with a mask.

Read content video

             Â

             Â

                                       Â

           Â

         Â

       Â

     Â

             Â

                    Fox News

BTW … here is what is ridiculous. Trump has été exposed© To at least 2 people To the White House, which have été tested©es positive for COVID-19. He was worried enough to have contracté to take hydroxychloroquine for 2 weeks complÃtes. Almost all of the médoctors – from Dr. Fauci – have défound© that the people who could Be positive for the virus are those who ABSOLUTELY need to wear a mask to protect the other. So, if Trump felt in danger, why did he not write-protected©gé of the other?

He said that he had été tested© on a daily basis, including Thursday morning, but the news is now filled with stories of false nénegative … including tests utilisés à the White House.

Source: https://www.urban-fusions.fr/2020/05/22/donald-trump-porte-un-masque-a-lusine-ford/

Donald Trump, Michigan, Republican Party