Donald Trump : what is the death of his brother Fred at 43 years of age ?

The family Trump has known a drama in the 80’s, when Fred Trump Jr., the brother of Donald Trump, has died at the age of 42 years. What died ?

What a tragedy haunts the family Trump ? Mary Trump, niece of the u.s. president, comes out on the 11th of August next a book about the family business. And blames it in large part to his family for not having supported his father Fred Trump Jr., that suffer from alcoholism. In his book Too Much And Never Enoughtells the story of this troubled relationship between his father and Donald Trump. Fred Trump Jr. died in 1981 of a heart attack caused by the consumption of alcohol, at the age of 42 years.

The man had many complaints against the president of the united states since then more than twenty years. “She described a nightmare of trauma, involvement in a destructive relationship, and a combination of the tragedy on negligence and abuse”one can read in the comments of the book.

The president is committed to the fight against alcoholism

A drama on the life of Donald Tumpthat would have pushed to mobilize politically against the ravages associated with alcohol. “I guess you could say that I am the person in charge to resolve this problem, he told the newspaper of his older brother. I don’t know if I impliquerais as much, you could devote so much time and energy, and even the programmed budget (editor’s note : to combat the crisis in opioid)… I don’t know what I would do if I had not gone through this with Fred.”

Today, Donald Trump it would still be haunted by the ghost of Fred Trump Jr.. “It was so beautiful and I have seen the effect that alcohol has had on him physically… and me also”he told the Post, adding that his brother “he lived a long time, more than we can imagine”.

A trauma that has influenced the life and career of the american president.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news