Donald Trump who is suspected of having embezzled masks for the benefit of its partners (“VIP”

According to the “New York Times”, the u.s. president would actually deliver the masks in priority to his relatives or political allies, all listed on a file.



The revelations of the New York Times on the supply of masks in the United States are likely to make noise. The daily tip of the finger of the many failures relating to the distribution of masks for caregivers in the first weeks of the pandemic, and “cycles of bureaucratic chaos”, in the words of a person who is in charge.

READ ALSO >> Coronavirus and us presidential election : Donald Trump, higher, stronger, more crazy

At the helm of this supply justly, of the young volunteers in their twenties, recruited by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the president, and a former assistant to Ivanka Trump, “incompetent”, and relays RTL.

“V. I. P Update”

“Many of the volunteers have been invited to give priority to the advice of political allies and associates of the president Trump”, written including the New York Times. According to the information obtained by the newspaper, they were “tracked on a worksheet called ‘V. I. P. Update'”.

Among these privileged people, for example, an ex-candidate of the reality tv show Donald Trump, a famous activist, pro-Trump, or even a presenter of Fox News was able to obtain the delivery of masks as a priority for a hospital.

READ ALSO >> Coronavirus : the United States will no doubt 100,000 dead by June

But this is not all. The u.s. daily also confirms information already revealed by Buzzfeed, about a quack on the delivery of respirators. An engineer had tweeted the intention of Donald Trump that he could deliver more than 1000 fans.

These same young volunteers are then responsible for passing on information to the federal agency, which has itself transmitted to the State of New York. Only here, the governor thinking that this offer had been verified, has paid $ 69 million to the engineer in question. Problem : none of the respirators promised was never delivered.

660 000 dollars for equipment to be “unusual”

Other information revealed, this time by ABC news and relayed by Marianne, the amount of the invoice of “humanitarian aid” granted by Russia to the United States. On the 1st of April, an Antonov-124 carrying masks and medical equipment landed at New York. Donald Trump, when asked about the shipment, had explained that Vladimir Putin had “offered a lot of medical equipment of high quality, that I agreed and that could save a lot of lives.”

The american media ensures that the country has had to pay in reality 660 000, or $ 610 000 euros to the Russians for this cargo. ABC news still reveals that the “package” contained numerous equipment “unusual” in the hospitals as mere gloves household rubber, but also 4000 “gas masks complete with filters” M-95, used in case of chemical warfare or biological. These masks were of no use to caregivers in new york, stresses the media.

Several thousands of respirators, for 30 000 surgical gloves, 400 000 combinations and medical 80 000 packages of antiseptic skin were also part of the trip. Finally, another unanswered question : what became of the 45 respirators that Moscow has sent to the State of New York but were not usable because of their ability to volt too much ? Several american media suspect that an operation of “propaganda” in Russian, what Donald Trump refutes totally.