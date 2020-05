Stella McCartney : an alternative vision of luxury

Mode

Creative without concession, a pioneer of the fashion eco-friendly, Stella McCartney is committed with fervor, at the start of his home in 2001, in favour of the protection of the environment and animals. Now a partner of the LVMH group, it is more than ever the emblem of sustainable development embraced by the millennials. A commitment that she remembered with force, in march, during Paris Fashion Week.