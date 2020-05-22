Donations: The show of Lady Gaga brought together 124 million francs – News Recreation: Music



[*]

Proposed Saturday, the special concert of Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home”, has helped raise $ 128 million (124 million francs) to help in the fight against the sars coronavirus. The event, which brought together virtually of stars such as Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, among others, was not contemplated as a benefit concert, but it seems that the show has inspired viewers to give.

According to Global Citizen, who has organized the show, 127.9 million of dollars have been raised. “Thank you Lady Gaga for having helped Global Citizen to create this event audiovisual history. And everybody around the globe: stay safe, take care of yourself, we’ll see you soon”, has published the association on Twitter.

I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you ?????? https://t.co/kBH0Ds45tf — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 19, 2020

Lady Gaga started the concert with an interpretation of the song “Smile” and had concluded with a performance spectacular of “The Prayer”, with Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.

Cover Media