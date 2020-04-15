Donovan Mitchell, and Rudy Gobert can they repair their relationship

Because even the players in the NBA cannot turn a game of H-O-R-Is or NBA 2K in mass entertainment, the most interesting news from the league this week came via the fracture in between during the Jazz All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Before Saturday, the two men had not spoken for over a month, what Gobert has confirmed Sunday to journalist Taylor Rooks, when Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus on march 11, and Mitchell did the same the next day. Titles such as “Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are not in good terms” and “Donovan Mitchell would have been furious with Rudy Gobert” have made their appearance since, all with the implication that Mitchell criticizes Gobert to have spread the virus. On Friday, a source said to The Athletic that their relationship “doesn’t seem salvageable”. Sunday, it was time to limit the damage. Gobert said the journalist, Taylor Rooks on Instagram Live that he and Mitchell had finally talked this weekend and that things were “super” now. The athletes are forced to double as public relations all the time, but we have never seen it done because a player is likely to spread a deadly virus to another – and now has had to repair the fences.

It is not difficult to imagine why Mitchell is angry with Gobert; for a few weeks, the entire community of basketball has felt the same thing. Gobert will always be known as the patient zero of the league for COVID-19. At the beginning, it has been blamed by many for its spread in the NBA. But the patient zero implies that Gobert was the first case, whereas in reality we know only that he was the first player to be diagnosed. Many of those who contract the virus are asymptomatic. The director of the CDC has estimated that more than 25% of carriers do not show any symptoms, while Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the national Institute of allergy and infectious diseases, said last week that it was between 25% and 50%. It is impossible to connect the dots when all the dots are not visible, especially in a league that stretches the country and crosses it every night.

When Mitchell was diagnosed on march 12, Gobert has been blamed. It is human nature to seek a scapegoat, and after all, The Athletic reported on 11 march that Gobert had spent time with parents who came from France, where the virus began to run rampant, in the days before the road trip to Oklahoma City. That said, it is not impossible that Mitchell, who said to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America that he had experienced no symptoms, has been able to be the one who passed it to Gobert. The possibility is “something that the team has tried to explain to Mitchell,” reported The Athletic.

The fact that Gobert is not far away from the team after he experienced symptoms similar to those of flulks in the days prior to his test is a sufficient reason to frustrate his teammates. According to the Jazz players with whom ESPN has spoken, Gobert had a “cavalier attitude in the locker room” about the virus. The coach of the Utah, Quin Snyder, has made repeated efforts to inform the team of the gravity of the situation. On the same day that Snyder has held a second meeting with a team of health professionals to warn its players, Gobert has done a press conference by touching playfully the recorders of the reporters and the microphones placed in front of him. At the time, it was childish and dangerous, as the situation rapidly worsened, those few seconds – and this clip – stay with Gobert for the rest of his career.

The nonchalance of Gobert has been the reaction of most concern to the public at the coronavirus in the United States. “To be honest with you,” said Mitchell during his appearance on Good Morning America last month, “it took me some time to refresh me, and I read what he said and heard what he said. I’m glad it goes well. I’m happy to go well. I am really very happy, to be honest, Robin, that this was not all [team]. ”

Mitchell told a national audience that he had read the apology that Gobert had written before talking to his team-mate. But the delay is just. It is the same time that Mitchell needed to decompress. His teammates are subtly digs in the media all the time, but I can’t remember a time where reason has ever been so terrible. Even if Mitchell decides to go beyond that, the two will have to face the daunting challenge of saving their relationship in the eyes of the public. Analysts do not effleureront not their body language for signs of strengthening during the parts of jazz, as there are no parts of jazz. Do not take a pandemic seriously is a whole new category of divide – and normal means to repair a relationship do not exist. There is no locker room, no airplane team, no training, no shooting. All conversations will take place via Zoom, by phone, or worse still, conveyed by the media.

Before COVID-19 hits the NBA, there had already been speculation that the team mates of Gobert were not satisfied with him. “It is up to me to take up good positions on the edge,” said Gobert in November, explaining to journalists that he was in need of more keys for the offence works, “and at the same time, it’s up to my teammates to want me to find. ” I always come back to this tweet, which was sent after it was clear that Mitchell was livid:

Gobert and Mitchell may not see the situation as a whole, because this opportunity is in abeyance indefinitely. On the video IG Live, Gobert said: “It is true that we have not talked for some time after that, but we talked a few days ago. We are both ready to go down there and try to win a championship for this team. ” This is the ultimate goal, but the playoffs seem to be less possible with each passing day.

The two players are ready for extensions this summer; Gobert is eligible for supermax (although there is a debate on the question of whether the Jazz should make a commitment as important), and Mitchell may sign a maximum extension for the recruits. Re-sign Gobert and Mitchell seemed to be certainties before the postponement of the season. Now, this is complicated by something outside of basketball. The use of Gobert might not have been enough if the players always shared a common goal of participant is always to workout together, always stuck in the same team plan. But it is hard to stay close to someone when you have to stay so far away, especially if this intimacy faded already.