“Don’t be perfect” : good advice from Angelina Jolie to parents in full containment

“Your children don’t want you to be perfect, they just want you to be honest “ This is the title of the tribune signed by Angelina Jolie in the columns of the magazine Time Friday, April 24. The actress is currently confined in Los Angeles with her six children. Brad Pitt and she may be divorced, the actor comes to see regularly for her children. This containment would have been even closer to the tribe as ever. If this seems to go very well in the home of Angelina Jolie, this is not the case everywhere. This exceptional situation has highlighted some of the inequalities and an increase in the number of reports of violence on children has been recognized.

Known for its commitments and generosity, Angelina Jolie has decided to speak to help parents in difficulty or which no longer seems to get there. No question for her to forget. “Dear parents, I think of you. I can imagine how difficult it is for each of you through these days “says, in the columns of the Time, the one who wants to find solutions to these parents who “smile for their children, but inside who sometimes feel broken “.

Far from establishing a mother and role model, she first confided that in his youth was unstable, she would not have “ never thought of “ it could have been “the mother of somebody “. His fear at the time of becoming a mother ? Now to be the only one “ensure that all goes well for her child “. “So now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and all the fathers with their children at home who hope to be able to do it all properly, meet all of the needs while remaining calm and positive “, written in the Time Angelina Jolie. An idyllic scenario “impossible “ according to it.

His advice : don’t play the perfect parents, but especially to remain honest, including the children in the fight where filial love must triumph. “They want to help you. So in the end, it is the team that you build. And somehow, they lift you up too. You grow up together “believes Angelina Jolie, who seems to advise parents to act with a certain humility, because it is the unity of the family that will be stronger in these troubled times.

