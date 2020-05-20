Don’t Call Me Jennifer collaborates with the sisters Jenner

After the singer and videographer French Bilal Hassani or the singer Eva Queen, the teaches habs Don’t Call Me Jennifer, formerly Jennifer, announces a collaboration with Kendall + Kylie brand of ready-to-wear launched in 2015 by the very influential sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner via their mark Kendall + Kylie are collaborating with DCM Jennyfer – Instagram @jennyfer

The fruits of this collaboration are already available on the merchant site DCM Jennyfer. The program of this line instead of sportswear : t-shirts to the effigy of the two sisters, sweatshirts, crossed in the back of a Kendall… In total about a dozen pieces with prices ranging from 9,90 € 25,99€.

Founded in 1985, the teaches Don t Call Me Jennyfer was sold a year ago to a consortium of investors led by Sébastien Bismuth. The chain has 300 stores in France and 200 units to the international.

