Don’t Call Me Jennyfer sign a collaboration with the mark Kendall + Kylie

(Relaxnews) – a New collaboration for the brand Don’t Call Me Jennifer (formerly Jennifer) that has a collection of ready-to-wear in partnership with Kendall + Kylie, the brand of sisters Jenner. The inspired creations sports are already available in stores and online on Jennyfer.com.

After having presented collections of ready-to-wear and accessories with Bilal Hassani and Eva Queen, the mark Don’t Call Me Jennyfer creates the event by launching a clothing line with Kendall + Kylie brand, founded by the youngest of the family Kardashian-Jenner. Good news for the millions of followers of the two fashion icons, models, and business women.

If the collection consists of pieces for the daily, there is a sports inspiration and some references to the fashion of the 1990s. There are several hoodies in classic version or crop top, but also T-shirts. The all declined in sober colours with the years of birth of the two american stars, several portraits, or even a printed tie & dye.

Already available, the collection Kendall + Kylie x Don t Call Me Jennyfer is offered at prices between 9,99 € and 25,99€.