DON’T WORRY DARLING: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MOVIE STARRING HARRY STYLES AND FLORENCE PUGH

In September, fans of Harry Styles – who have been waiting to see him at the cinema since 2017 Dunkirk – had news to cheer about. Generation Z’s favorite rock star has joined the cast of Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s new costume film set in the 1950s.

Arrived to replace Shia LaBeouf who abandoned the project due to previous commitments, Harry will be one of the protagonists and will play alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine!

Olivia Wilde, director, screenwriter, and protagonist of the film

Don’t Worry Darling is Olivia Wilde’s second film as director, following 2019’s Loser Revenge. The screenplay is co-written, as for her first job, with collaborator Katie Silberman. The producer of the film is Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke. Olivia Wilde will not only direct but will also be among the protagonists.

The cast

Alongside Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde, we will see American actor and comedian Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, and Kate Berlant.

What is Don’t Worry Darling about?

It’s a thriller that meets drama. Collider reports that Florence will play an ” unhappy housewife (Alice) who slowly begins to question her sanity when she begins to notice strange events in her small utopian community in the California desert “. Harry will be her ” postcard husband (Jack), who loves her dearly, but hides a dark secret from her .”

Deadline adds that it is a “ psychological thriller set in an isolated and utopian community in the California desert of the 1950s “.

Do we have a Don’t Worry Darling release date?

Not yet.

The first photos of the cast on the set were leaked in early November, but sadly Deadline reports that filming was halted in Los Angeles almost immediately.

On November 4, a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing. Consequently, according to the protocol, the film has to stop production for 14 days while the people involved have to isolate themselves.