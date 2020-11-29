Doria Ragland is a fundamental part of Meghan Markle’s support system

Meghan’s mother has been a great support for both her and Harry, after the loss of the baby they were expecting, in July.

Doria Ragland has been supporting and guiding her daughter Meghan Markle and has been a key part of the Duchess of Sussex’s support system after a painful pregnancy loss.

Us Weekly, citing sources, reported that Doria is guiding her daughter Meghan Markle and her son-in-law, Prince Harry, after the miscarriage of the Duchess.

Ragland has also been helping the royal couple heal and come to terms with their painful loss.

Meghan Markle recently spoke about losing her pregnancy in a new op-ed for the New York Times.

In the trial, Meghan had revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July of this year. She also candidly described her experience, when she was expecting her second child with Prince Harry.

Since July, Doria Ragland has made sure that Meghan and Prince Harry have someone to take care of them and their son Archie.

Meghan and Harry currently live with their son Archie in their $ 14 million mansions in Montecito, California, after they resigned as royalty earlier this year.