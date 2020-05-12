Dos Santos published by mistake a picture with the lookalike of Kylie Jenner

By
Kim Lee
-
0
31


Jonathan Dos Santos has confirmed his relationship with Jonathan Dos Santos, the famous model that many compare to Kylie Jenner. However, the player has not made it in the most elegant way possible.

It is by mistake the player for the Los Angeles Galaxy released the photo on his social networksbefore realizing it, a photo where they are both naked and in bed.

If he has deleted the photo as soon as possible, it was already too late for the mexican player, who has seen her photo be repeated hundreds of times on social networks after his mistake.



