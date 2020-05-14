doubts about the presence of Hailee Steinfeld as the protagonist – Africa Daily News

->

Historically, we know that Hailee Steinfeld this is the first on the list for Marvel Studios to play Kate Bishop in the next tv series Hawkeyebut his commitments to the show Dickinson (in which she plays the young poet) Apple TV + seems to be a problem.

We do not know, of course, what happened in the scenes these last few months, and we are sure that Kevin Feige and company have found a way to adapt to the schedules of the two shows.

The star of drone seems to adapt perfectly to be the new Hawkeye in the film world Marvel, it becomes therefore difficult at this stage to imagine anyone else playing the archer Disney +.

Lately, however, there is a fact that has cast some doubts on the participation of the girl in the series Marvel.

During a recent interview on the YouTube channel Sirius XM, Steinfeld has been questioned about her actual involvement in Hawkeye.

And it, by carefully choosing the words, gave a response almost absurd: “You know, in this moment, my head is on the music“Replied the actress, dodging completely the question.

” This is what I am focusing … this is what occupies my brain at the moment.”

Well, this is surely an effective way not to confirm or deny his involvement. Obviously, it is not enough to be alarmed, but we can’t help but wonder if the agreement has been finalized or not.

We’ll have to wait and see, but with the emergency current health that puts Hollywood in sleep state, it is difficult to say when we will hear something official.





source: Sirius XM

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED