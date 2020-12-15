DOVE CAMERON ANNOUNCED THE END OF THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THOMAS DOHERTY AFTER FOUR YEARS

CELEBRITIES

Dove Cameron is single again after breaking up with Thomas Doherty.

It was the actress herself who announced the end of the relationship to fans, through a Twitter post in which she explained that the breakup took place two months ago.

” Hello everyone. In October, Thomas Doherty and I decided to separate – wrote the 24-year-old – The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have a love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us to have privacy. right now “.

In Instagram Stories, he added that he wanted to personally confirm the breakup after some gossip: “We know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to clarify everything .”

The 25-year-old did not make references to the end of the story on his social networks. Thomas Doherty is also an actor and you will see him soon in the Gossip Girl reboot.

He and Dove Cameron had met thanks to the movie Descendants 2 and had been together since 2016.

