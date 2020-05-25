Dr. Dolittle, Jojo Rabbit… The movies of the week







New week, new releases on VOD for catch-up in the cinema recently that you may not have not had the opportunity to go see in the beginning of the year.

[Mis à jour le 25 mai 2020 à 17h15] The movie theaters are still closed in France. But that doesn’t mean that you have to go to the cinema ! The VOD platforms French offer every week many new features, among which are outputs of recent films. For a family adventure, we recommend The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle, with Robert Downey Jr. For a comedy-drama amazing, it is rather to the Jojo Rabbit by Taika Waititi it will turn. Also note, the arrival of VOD of the drama I would like that someone told me to wait somewhere with Jean-Paul Rouve, but also the horror film Black Christmas. There’s something for all tastes ! Below, find a list of the outputs of the time as well as recent films already available on VOD.

Newsletter





VOD how does it work ? In VOD (or video on demand), movies are available on various platforms for purchase or digital rental video on demand as Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Channel, VOD, MyTF1 VOD, Orange VOD, or even the Playstation Store. These platforms offer the purchase digital of those movies that you will possess, therefore, the leasing of these same movies in a variety of formats (SD, HD or even 4K), all for varying prices. And if you’re more the type to have your movies in the format disk in your library, you can find our article on DVD and Blu-ray at the moment.

The large output VOD of the months of may and June

The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle – adventure movie with Robert Downey Jr (may 27, at the purchase, 10 June rental)

I would like that someone told me to wait somewhere – drama with Jean-Paul Rouve (may 27)

Black Christmas – horror film Sophia Takal (27 may to purchase, 10 June rental)

The Traveling movie – gangster Guy Ritchie (may 28, rental)

Jojo Rabbit – drama-comedy from Taika Waititi (28 may to purchase, 19 June rental)

Cats – a musical by Tom Hooper (1st June rental)

I believe in it still – drama with KJ APA (5 June with the purchase, June 26, in location)

Nightmare Island – horror film with Michael Peña (June 12, to purchase, June 17, leases)

1917 – war film from Sam Mendes (24 June rental)

The recent films already available on VOD :