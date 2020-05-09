Dr. Dolittle : the first trailer unveiled the reboot with Robert Downey Jr.

After the grand finale of the Avengers Endgame, the actor Robert Downey Jr. has permanently hung up his armor of Iron Man to wear the coat of his new character : Dr. Dolittlethe man who talks to animals !

Universal studios have unveiled the first trailer for the film The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle. This version in the casting incredible, promises us adventure, exoticism, action, grand spectacle with special effects particularly provided.

Away from the comedy humorous the Dr Dolittle ofEddy Murphythe film, directed by Stephen Gaghan and produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum (Alice in wonderland, and then Evil, Evil : The power of Evil) showcases one of the characters most iconic children’s literature, English-in an adaptation of the second volume of the bestselling novels of Hugh Lofting, published from 1920.

The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle tells the story of the eccentric Dr. John Dolittlefamous doctor and veterinarian of the England of Queen Victoria. After the loss of his wife seven years earlier, he isolates himself behind the walls of his mansion, with only the company of her menagerie of exotic animals. But when the young Queen fell seriously ill, Dr. Dolittle, initially reluctant, is forced to sail to a mythical island in an epic adventure in search of a cure to the disease. Then that he met former rival and discovers strange creatures, this journey will bring him to regain his brilliant mind and his courage. During his quest, the doctor is joined by a young apprentice and a joyful troupe of animal friends, including a gorilla, anxious, a duck enthusiast, but stubborn, a duo chamailleur between an ostrich cynical and a happy polar bear, and finally a parrot headstrong, the most reliable advisor and confidant of Dolittle.

The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle will be released in the cinema in France on February 5, 2020.

Via