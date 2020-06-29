Dr. Dre in the studio with Snoop Dogg and Kanye West… to prepare for the future ?

Snoop Dogg has posted in the studio, on Saturday, June 27, along with his long-time friend Dr….. and a certain Kanye West.

The common history between Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dr. date of beginning of the year 1990, and does not seem ready to stop anytime soon. The 2 legends of hip-hop puerto rican, who wrote all the history and a few fundamentals of rap, gathered in the studio in Beverly Hills this Saturday, June 27, as shown in the the photo published by the interpreter Gin & Juice in your account of Instagram. But another personality in the rap game, and no less important, was in the studio…

The reference to the “Back together again” leaves necessarily points to a new collaboration between the duo in california. The last of them the dates for the 2015 on the 3rd studio album of legendary producer, Compton. Snoop appeared in 2 parts of the project, namely: One Shot One Kill (Jon Connor), as well as The satisfaction of the (with Marsha Ambrosius, and King Mez). Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, this is one of the associations oldest and most successful in the history of rap. Gathered for the 1st time in 1992 in Depth Of Cover, original soundtrack of the homonymous film, they continue their romance in the 1st album of Dr., The Chronic, with, among others, the classic Nuthin’ Goal “G” Thang , then, on the 1st album of Snoop, Doggystyle, as D. R. E produced along with Daz Dillinger. In 1999, it is called the blue of the heater in the exceptional Still D. R. Ethat even today remains one of the biggest successes in the history of rap US. Lately, there has still been able to see them together in some ceremonies, such as when Snoop Dogg has received his star on Hollywood Bvd, Hollywood, Los Angeles, in November of 2018, to celebrate his career.

Kanye also

Snoop has also revealed, in the video, the presence of a certain Kanye West during this famous session of June 27. You can see the rapper from Chicago together with the Dr. the Dr. while hearing Snoop whisper : “This nigga Kanye West is preparing the music and it is hot. Chut !”

The praise may come as a surprise, when you know that the distrust that had Snoop with regard to Kanye West when it had been shown in public his support to Donald Trump. The good mood seemed to be in the recording studio where the producer westcoast and its counterpart in Chicago seem to move quietly in Jesus Is the King Part II, the second part of the album gospel of the husband of Kim K… A collab ” that had already been teasée in networks…