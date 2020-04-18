Dr. Oz is sorry to have said that schools should re-open, even with a risk of death

Dr. Oz said to “Fox News” that the loss of the “2 to 3 percent” of the population is a “compromise” that people should consider.

It is both a doctor and a television personality who keeps the public informed on topics related to health, but Dr. Oz has found himself on the hot seat. A few weeks ago, Dr. Oz presented to the Wendy Williams Show to discuss how people can take precautions while engaging in sexual activities during the outbreak of COVID-19. He has been actively featured in various tv shows, including talking with Fox News on Tuesday, April 14, to the reopening of schools during a pandemic.

He termed the prospect of ‘opportunity-watering”, adding: “I just see a beautiful piece in The Lancet of the schools would not cost us that 2% to 3% in terms of total mortality. You know, it is – all life is one life lost, but to bring every child in a school where they are educated, fed and take his life in any security, with the theoretical risk to the back, it could be a compromise that some would consider. “

The public has quickly unleashed the wrath of the health professional for having insinuated that a few dead citizens would be a “compromise” acceptable, forcing the Dr. Oz to apologize. “I realized that my comments on the risks around schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention,” said Dr. Oz in a video follow-up which he shared on the social networks. “I am badly expressed.”

