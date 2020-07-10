Dr. Stone (T10), The Promised Neverland (T14)… And then, it gives what ?

Dr. Stone



I took : 10

Editor : Glénat

Release Date : May 27, 2020

Price : 6,90€

Our opinion : A 10 volume, that is, without a doubt enter Dr. Stone in a second phase of the narrative. The war between the clans of the Senku and Tsukasa is now the past and the new targets are emerging, as are new character to begin with Ryusui Nanami. The talent unbearable, he presents himself as an ally, but also as a potential future antagonist. Even if the ease with which Senku get to make inventions with almost nothing breaks a bit delusional “to do” at the top of the sleeve, Dr. Stone you have not lost any of their qualities through the volumes. The note : 8/10

Moriarty



I took : 7

Editor : Kana

Release Date : On the 29th of may 2020

Price : 6,85€

Our opinion : The higher the volumes go, the greater the number of “celebrities” of the british literature make their appearance. After James Bond in the previous volume, is now for Jack The Ripper to do now part of the cast of this manga we never thought in the beginning that I was going to the stage that Moriarty and Sherlock Holmes. As every time, Ryosuke Takeuchi (screenwriter) arrives to make this melting pot of characters, consistent and fully taking place in history and review the major moments of History in its own sauce. In summary, a delight. The note : 8/10

When Takagi teases me



I took : 5

Editor : nobi nobi !

Release Date : On June 3, 2020

Price : 7,20€

Our opinion : Little by little, the romantic relationship between Takagi and Nishikata develops, and this fifth volume, represents an important step in the history, allowing for a (short) break in the future. A couple of pages by way of introduction that takes us back a couple of years in the future with a Takagi adult who, with his son, and is immersed with nostalgia in the images of his youth… until a mysterious person comes to your home. The rest of the manga, as usual, composed of scenes very cute with a Nishikata, that does not seem to assume or recognize your emotions and Takagi that one feels that it is increasingly difficult to contain their feelings. Note : 7/10

Romio vs Juliet



I took : 7

Editor : Pika Edition

Release Date : On the 4th of march 2020

Price : 6,95€

Our opinion : While the volume before us to suggest the beginning of a true open war between Persia and Hasuki, that is certainly the case in the first chapter, the greater part of this new volume of Romio vs Juliet revolves around the duo of supervisors with a focus in particular on Theory that seems to develop feelings for Romio. The discovery of the double identity of Persia/July on the last few pages, one can imagine the unpredictable consequences in the short term. Note : 7/10

The Promised Neverland



I took : 13

Editor : Kaze Manga

Release Date : May 27, 2020

Price : 6,89€

Our opinion : A volume transition at which to start the manga to this that seems to draw as his last “big” of the straight line. After having escaped (?) as well as for the attack of the clan Ratri, the children always performed by Emma is now left to fend for themselves in the wild without a real shelter. But it is at this point that things decide to pick up with the arrival of new characters and especially the presence of more near and more near William Miverva. Although there are still seven volumes to complete the story, an important step appears to have been taken and we can’t wait to see how this is going to conclude. The note : 8/10

The Promised Neverland



I took : 14

Editor : Kaze Manga

Release Date : June 10, 2020

Price : 6,89€

Our opinion : Finally ! After 14 volumes of the adventure and escape, Emma and her friends finally arrive to what is supposed to be a Haven of peace away from the demons and managed by William Minerva … before realizing that the true identity of the man in question is much more surprising. The “final battle” to ensure survival in the face of the demons is released, but Emma seems to have a lot of doubt about the method referred to by Minerva. A challenge that can be a problem because Minerva is considered by members of the community that has been created as a real God. This volume is also the opportunity to learn of the many revelations about the nature of demons and the need they have of eating men. The explanations for the origin of the conduct that has worried about Emma… A cocktail among the revelations, new mysteries, and suspense that make this volume an excellent entry in the series. The note : 8/10