Dr. Strange 2 has confirmed the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo

Share

Doctor Strange 2, or also known by its original name of ” Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness “, has just confirmed that Chitewel Ejiofor will bring Mordo back to life.

The change of release date Spider-man 3 July 16, 2021 5 November of the same year, he also caused the delay of Doctor strange 2 On October 7, 2022. But despite this setback and the coronavirus, the project is progressing, it seems that with Sam Raimi behind the scenes after the departure of Scott Derrickson, due to ” creative differences “.

At this precise moment, wonder finished the first draft of the phase 4 of the film world that The black widow on the 6th of November, and The eternal on February 12, 2021. During this time, the result of Doctor strange Confirmed little by little, the casting and the tone of the voice, which began as a horror story until Kevin Present la gradient to the ” movie with scenes of fear “.

The return of old characters

In an interview with . during the promotion of The Old Guard, Chiwetel Ejiofor has confirmed that he will return as baron Mordo in Doctor Strange 2: “We hope to begin very near, this is what I can tell. As soon as possible. We are very excited to begin and start. I can’t wait,” he said about the shooting plan.

In this way, Chitewel Ejiofor thus joins the small list of names confirmed in the film in such a way that Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen as the witch in scarlet, and Benedict Wong. However, Rachel McAdams not to repeat her role of Christine Adams. Rumors suggest that among the new characters we will see in Doctor strange 2 There are the beginnings of the UCM America Chavez and two villains: Bane and Lilith, or a new version of Morgan The Fay.

Share