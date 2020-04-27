Draft virtual NFL benching record with an audience of 55 million

The draft virtual the NFL reached an audience record of 55 million in the three days of the event broadcast on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Sports and digital channels, announced the league.

Each of the three days of the Draft 2020 of the NFL set records. An average audience of more than 15.6 million saw the Round 1 Thursday, up from 37 percent in relation to the 2019. More than 8.2 million people watched the Round 2 and 3 on Friday, up 40 per cent in relation to last year, and the coverage of the Saturday Rounds 4 through 7 averaged more than 4.2 million people, higher than the 32 per cent from 2019.

Because of the pandemic by the coronavirus, Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner, announced the selections of schoolboys from a studio in the basement of his house, with more than 600 cameras in the homes of 85 prospects, 32 coaches-in-chief and general managers, as well as fans and coaches of the scope schoolboy.

“I could not be more proud of the efforts and collaboration of our teams, league staff and our partners by driving a draft efficient and share an unforgettable experience with millions of fans during these times of uncertainty,” said Goodell.

“This draft is the most recent example in the rich history of the NFL to raise the spirit of the united States and to unify the people. In addition to celebrating the achievements of many jóvees talented, we complacimos in this draft without like helped to shine the real heroes of today, the health workers, paramedics and countless people on the front line in the battle against the COVID-19. We are also grateful to all those who contribyeron to the efforts to raise money for the family of the NFL,” noted Goodell.

Jimmy Pitaro, president of ESPN, said that the draft this year had a bigger meaning because of the pandemic.

“It is especially gratifying for ESPN to have played a role in presenting this unique event to millions of fans of the NFL, and at the same time, supporting the efforts of the league to give something back,” said Pitaro in a comunidado. “The success of the draft this year is a testament to the collaboration that is unprecedented in the NFL, ESPN and The Walt Disney Company in the midst of an era complicated.”