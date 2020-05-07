Dragon’s Lair, the project is very surprising to Netflix, and Ryan Reynolds

It would now be almost a year that negotiations were ongoing. And according to the Hollywood Reporter, it is made of. Netflix has acquired the rights to an adaptation of the video game Dragon’s Lair, a project conducted in collaboration with Ryan Reynolds.

Dragon’s Lair, a “classic” video game

What is Dragon’s Lair ? Those that have not scoured the halls of the arcades in the 80’s have probably never heard, unless there be then broken with the fingers on the NES or SNES. We’re talking about a game is considered to be quite impossible to play and especially a difficulty completely absurd. The worst ? If the game could seem rather revolutionary at the time, it was just a story that wants to save a princess held captive by a giant dragon and will need to defeat many monsters on the way.

In the United States, Dragon’s Lair has been for some time in the arcade the most popular. The series Stranger Things there is also a reference. But we are talking here about an experiment planned to last 10 minutes. In doing the adaptation, so could look like a challenge. We would still like to put a room over, as if Ryan Reynolds is to the program, we should have the right to a diversion of spectacular. Especially, the success of Jumanji and even Sonic suggests that there is a certain excitement around the world of the video game. One dies in any case of a desire to see Ryan Reynolds in the role of Dirk The Daring. The question remains, who will play the princess Daphne…

🐉⚔️HEAR YE, HEAR YE⚔️🐉

Netflix is developing a live-action feature adaptation of the legendary 80s arcade game Dragon’s Lair. @VancityReynolds is in talks to play noble Knight Dirk the Daring, on his quest to rescue Princess Daphne from the titular dragon. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 27, 2020

There is hope even for Ryan Reynolds and Netflix, that Dragon’s Lair will be more likely to fall in the category of Deadpool, Six Underground, the blockbuster (quickly forgettable) posted online by the streaming platform a few months ago.