Drake a hit with his new single ” Toosie Slide “

With his new song, Drake beats for a new record. The rapper, a regular at the top of the charts, has won the first place in the ranking Hot 100

Billboard thanks to Toosie Slide… and this is the third time one of his singles in this top !

He becomes the first male artist to have achieved this feat and equally a legend in the absolute north american music : a certain Mariah Carey, who sat up on her own now, and have been since 1997. It is also the seventh number 1 Drake in this ranking, after What’s My Name, Work, One Dance, God’s Plan, Nice for What and In My Feelings.

Still work to be done

Drake has a nice wrap records, he is still a number to beat, such as the one owned once again by Mariah Carey : on the record for the number of weeks accumulated past the top of the charts. The interpreter Herowith 19 singles in the Hot 100 and its 200 million records sold worldwide, has spent 82 weeks in the first place, compared to 50 for Drake.

.@Drake becomes the first male artist, and the second act overall, to debut three songs at No. 1 on the #Hot100ace #ToosieSlide rolls in on top https://t.co/VlC4kAo7hp — billboard (@billboard) April 13, 2020

The singer also remains behind Rihanna (60) and the Beatles (59). It comes, however, to catch up

Boyz II Men.