Drake accused of stealing beat for “Nice For What” and “In My Feelings”

According to the american media TMZa man would have sued Drake and Big Freedia, claiming that the artists were poorly sampled his work on the songs In My Feelings and Nice for What.

In fact, after a certain Samuel Nicholas III ( who plays under the name of Sam Skully) Drake would have resumed his song Roll Call in In My Feelingswithout his permission and without even paying for it . He also allegedly accused Drake of stealing another of his music for Nice For What. According to him, the one at the origin of these two titles in question would have published to the New – Orleans in 2000. The latter would have asked for damages the two artists, as well as three labels: Asylum, Cash Money and Republic .

The title In My Feelings Drake had beaten the record spread in a week with 116.2 million streams until Old Town Road Lil Nas X to beat the record of longevity at the top of the rankings US .