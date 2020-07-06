Drake admits that he has almost finished his new album !

The artist Drake has almost finished his next album ! In fact, he reported to his many fans throughout its history Instagram !

Good news for fans of Drake ! In effect, thethe artist has left information on his next album ! MCE TV will tell you more !

Last night, Drake was filmed while he was in the studio ! Good news for his fans we expect, therefore, that the artist as soon as an album… And one thing is for sure, these last have nothing to get excited about !

In fact, shortly after the video, the guy has posted a picture of himself through his history Instagram ! A cliché that has been légendé as well :” 80%” ! Thus, the artist has hinted at that he had almost finished his album !

Good news for the many fans of Drake, who have seized upon this information to share on the web ! MCE TV offers you the opportunity to discover qshort tweets to internet users !

Drake : her fans were waiting for their next album

Leaving voluntarily, hinted that his album was almost finished… Drake has voluntarily upped the pressure, and it worked very well ! In effect, his fans were quick to react on the canvas !

” The album Drizzy is almost ready ! I am preparing for so long ! “” Drizzy is back ! I feel that your album is going to make us happy and make us to forget the beginning of the catastrophic year for the whole world ! “

Or even : “But it’s not ! Drake is filmed in the studio yesterday ! Her upcoming album is at the end ! Get ready to dance to their sounds throughout the summer ! I hope that make us happy ! “” The best news of the day, strongly that his album, so for that we go to the serious thing ! “

And we can read in the social network Twitter… Of messages that leave, therefore, to expect a good reception of this album! It remains only to take your evil in patience and we hope that this project finally sees the light of day ! Case to follow !

