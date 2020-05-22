Drake and Future continues to teaser for their collab

It is surely THE collab that all the world is waiting anxiously ! And it Drake and Future the have well understood since they take a malignant pleasure to teaser little by little the secret project they prepare, finally, that it is assumed .

It must be said that the clues are piling up, there are two days ( Tuesday, January 7, ) Drake was posting in the story, a video capture with written “Life is good in the Future + Drake”they have also been sighted in the process of turning a movie clip into a Mcdonald’s and a snippet has leaked .

It is the turn of Future we put the mouth water sincehe shared a snippet of a new title. We mean, of course, Drake rapper on his side, and the result promises to be crazy .

© screenshot Instagram Future

No further information has been unveiled for the moment . But patience, patience, it should not delay.