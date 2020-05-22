Drake and Future continues to teaser for their collab

It is surely THE collab that all the world is waiting anxiously ! And it Drake and Future the have well understood since they take a malignant pleasure to teaser little by little the secret project they prepare, finally, that it is assumed.
It must be said that the clues are piling up, there are two days (Tuesday, January 7,) Drake was posting in the story, a video capture with written “Life is good in the Future + Drake”they have also been sighted in the process of turning a movie clip into a Mcdonald’s and a snippet has leaked.
It is the turn of Future we put the mouth water sincehe shared a snippet of a new title. We mean, of course, Drake rapper on his side, and the result promises to be crazy.
No further information has been unveiled for the moment. But patience, patience, it should not delay.