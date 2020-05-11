Drake and Future drop the hovering “Desires” in the meantime “What a Time To Be Alive 2”

While everyone is waiting for What A Time To Be Alive 2, Drake and Future continue to make us wait with a new song . Title Desiresthe title is only available in streaming on the SoundCloud platform, and was produced by D . Hill .

The reverse of Life Is Goodthe piece is intended to be more hovering and slower, with sung parts . The song landed on the Internet a few days after the release of Life is Good . For fans, the release of this new title has all the air of a new clue about their future project . The problem is that neither of the two rappers spoke officially on this new project . We therefore do not know if it will come out, and if this is the case, there is no date for the moment .

In any case, after Eminem and Lil Wayne in the beginning of 2020, this new decade seems to please the big behemoths of the Rap US . We looked forward to the continued adventures of Drake and Future .