Drake and Future drop the hovering “Desires” in the meantime “What a Time To Be Alive 2”

While everyone is waiting for What A Time To Be Alive 2, Drake and Future continue to make us wait with a new song. Title Desiresthe title is only available in streaming on the SoundCloud platform, and was produced by D. Hill.
The reverse of Life Is Goodthe piece is intended to be more hovering and slower, with sung parts. The song landed on the Internet a few days after the release of Life is Good. For fans, the release of this new title has all the air of a new clue about their future project. The problem is that neither of the two rappers spoke officially on this new project. We therefore do not know if it will come out, and if this is the case, there is no date for the moment.
In any case, after Eminem and Lil Wayne in the beginning of 2020, this new decade seems to please the big behemoths of the Rap US. We looked forward to the continued adventures of Drake and Future.