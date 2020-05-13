Drake and Future teasent the release of a new project

An index of more on what we concoct the two artists.

Drake posted on Monday, January 6, a photo of his computer screen in a story Instagram, suggesting that he was in the studio with rapper Future. Also included, in bold letters and yellow, “LIFE IS GOOD DRAKE + FUTURE”. In the Future, as for him, just repost the photo of Drake on his own account.

There is no denying that both artists are definitely together, but we do not know the nature of what is to come. The suspense is at its height, all the more that it is not the first teasing on the part of Drake on this new project. Knowing that the pair had already worked together on the album What a Time to Be Alive (2015), one can only expect the very large.

The magazine XXL relates, in particular, that the Future was, a few months ago, posted a fragment of a song on which the voice of Drake was. In April 2019, the rapper and the Canadian were filmed in the backstage of the O2 Arena (London), asserting both that what they had prepared was already ready, and that everything was “top secret”.

The secret is actually well-kept, but we will find out sooner or later what it really is… patience patience.