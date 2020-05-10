Drake and Future we offer a remix of “Life Is Good” with DaBaby and Lil Baby

The original title was released in early January, with a clip impressive. This return of Drake and Future we would imagine that a sequel to their common album was still in the pipes, and in a good way . But since, still no concrete information around this project . So, to make us wait, they offered us a remix 5 star Life Is Good .

The arrival of this remix allows us to appreciate a title with 4 of the biggest artists in rap : Lil Baby and DaBaby, to represent the new rising generation of american rap and Drake and Future talent already confirmed for years . The title is to discover here – top .