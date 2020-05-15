Drake : and if he bought a club in the NBA ? – Actu Drake

Drake : big fan of basketball

The singer Drake, freshly dad, is not just a simple rapper. He is a big fan of sport, but especially basketball. You can see it very regularly in the stands to support the team of the Raptors. It has also become the ambassador of the club since 2013. Drake is not here for fun only : it does not hesitate to come into conflict with players to make themselves heard. On one of his social networks, the singer has hinted that he could acquire a club in the NBA !

Drake : he buys a club in the NBA ?

The singer Drake, who has had the honour of presenting the NBA Awards, would be on the verge of buying a basketball club ! The value of the club of NBA Raptors is set at $ 1.4 billion. A nice sum ! Even if Drake has achieved many hits, he would possess a fortune of $ 90 million. It is possible that he joined with other investors to successfully acquire the club.