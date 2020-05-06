Drake and Kenny Chesney are preparing to make the list of top 200 albums of Billboard next week

After a week slow on the top albums-Billboard 200, where YoungBoy Never Broke Again claimed its second album n ° 1 with the lowest total for a set n ° 1 in nearly a year, the count of the next week will be a major action is at the top of the list.

The bands demo Dark Lane of Drake, and Here and Now of Kenny Chesney should start with more than 200000 units of the album equivalent earned in the United States during the week ending may 7, according to forecasters in the industry. The albums have been released on the 1st of may, via OVO / Republic Records and Blue Chair / Warner Music Nashville, respectively.

If the two albums is launching as planned, this will be just the second time in the last two years that two albums have each won at least 200 000 units in a single week. The only other time that this has happened in the past two years was on the chart dated February 1, 2020, when Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By, and Halsey’s Manic made their debut at numbers 1 and 2, respectively, with 279000 and 239000 units earned, according to data Nielsen Music / MRC.

As to who will end up at the top of the next Billboard 200, the band’s demo Dark Lane of Drake seem ready for an early n ° 1, because they are likely to gain 235 000 units or more. During this time, Chesney’s Here and Now could reach 225,000 units and landing at no. 2. The first is largely dominated by the activity of streaming, while the second is largely fuelled by the sales of albums associated with a takeover offer of tickets to a show / sale of albums with the forthcoming tour of the stadium Chesney .

The chart Billboard 200 ranks albums the most popular of the week according to consumption multi-metric, which includes sales of albums-traditional albums of tracks equivalent to (TEA) and the albums equivalent stream (AES). The top 10 of the chart Billboard 200 dated may 16, (where the bands demo of Dark Lane and Here and Now will most likely arrive in the first two) should be revealed on the Web site of the Billboard on Sunday, may 10. At the present time, no other albums seem to be heading for a top 10 in the list of the next week.

A common thread between the weeks Drake / Chesney, and Eminem / Halsey, is that the albums of Drake and Eminem were the outputs of surprises, while Chesney and Halsey had announced their release dates weeks in advance. The album Drake has been announced a few hours before his first at 12 p.m. (EST) on the 1st of may. Eminem has dropped his set with zero warning before its arrival on streaming services, and retailers digital the 17 January.