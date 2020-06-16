Drake and Megan Thee Stallion at the head of the nominations for the BET Awards

(Relaxnews) – The 20th edition of the annual ceremony of the BET awards (Black Entertainment Television) will be broadcasted on the 28th of June in the chains of the network ViacomCBS and for the first time in its history in the channel CBS in the united States.

The organizers of the event that aims to celebrate the artists in black music, film and sport, announced the candidates for the prize by 2020.

At the head of the nominations for the music categories, is the rapper canadian Drake, nominated for six awards, including Best male artist, Hip-Hop, and music video of the year for “Without a Guide”. Drake shows also two quotations (the people’s Choice and Best collaboration) for its securities with Chris Brown on “Without Guide” and the Future “Life is Good.”

Megan You Stallion follows the rapper canadian with five nominations, including Best female artist of Hip-Hop, Best collaboration, video Clip of the year, Album of the year and the Choice of the people.

The rapper from Atlanta Roddy Ricch total also five nominations, including Best male artist Hip-Hop Clip of the year for “The Box”, as well as Best new artist.

In the category of new entrants, Ricch face Lil sin X, Pop Smoke, Summer Walker, DaniLeigh and YBN Cordae.

Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Chris Brown and DaBaby will be in the execution of four titles each.

The winners in the 21 categories will be elected by the voters of the Academy of the BET, composed of fans and a group of highly respected professionals from the world of entertainment.

The comic Amanda Sea (“Unsafe”), will present the ceremony, during which occur as Alicia Keys, Usher, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Lil Wayne.

Despite the pandemic of Covid-19, the organizers of the BET Awards, have confirmed the end of may the ceremony of 2020 will be held as planned on June 28.

They have declared that the 20th edition of these awards will be slightly different in order to comply with the gestures of the barrier, and social distancing measures.

“Thanks to a series of innovative techniques and content generated by the artists, the ceremony will take place, for the public to participate in this celebration of the love, the joy, the power and the black pride with guests iconic,” said a press release about the evening.

The organizers have said that they will have to wait for the edition of 2021 to the three days of events, usually leading to the award, the right to the BET Experience.