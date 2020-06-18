Drake and The Weeknd nominated for the BET Awards 2020

Canadian artists Drake and The Weeknd is appointment for the next edition of the BET awardsa ceremony, which reward every year the Afro-Americans and other minorities are active in the various fields of entertainment.

Drake is nominated for 6 awards, including ” Best male artist of hip hop “, while

that The Weeknd is nominated in the category ” Best male artist R&B/Pop “. The Director of X also represents Canada as a ” video Director of the year “.

The BET awards it will be delivered on the 28th of June, in Los Angeles, California.

Here is the full list of nominations to 2020 in the different categories of music :

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

The fever – Megan Thee Stallion

Back Home: The Live Album – Beyoncé

I used to Know Her – H. E. R.

Kirk – DaBaby

Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch

BEST FEMALE ARTIST R&B/POP

Beyoncé

H. E. R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

BEST MALE ARTIST R&B/POP

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jac

uees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST FEMALE ARTIST HIP HOP

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan You Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BEST MALE ARTIST HIP HOP

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST GROUP

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos

BETTER COLLABORATION

Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guide”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

H. E. R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Megan You Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl of Summer”

Wale ft. Jeremih – “We Chill”

BEST NEW ARTIST

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guide”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Doja Cat – “Say It”

Megan You Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl of Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF the YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

The Director Of X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor