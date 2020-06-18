Drake and The Weeknd nominated for the BET Awards 2020

Canadian artists Drake and The Weeknd is appointment for the next edition of the BET awardsa ceremony, which reward every year the Afro-Americans and other minorities are active in the various fields of entertainment.
Drake is nominated for 6 awards, including ” Best male artist of hip hop “, while
that The Weeknd is nominated in the category ” Best male artist R&B/Pop “. The Director of X also represents Canada as a ” video Director of the year “.
The BET awards it will be delivered on the 28th of June, in Los Angeles, California.
Here is the full list of nominations to 2020 in the different categories of music :
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Cuz I Love You – Lizzo
The fever – Megan Thee Stallion
Back Home: The Live Album – Beyoncé
I used to Know Her – H. E. R.
Kirk – DaBaby
Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch
BEST FEMALE ARTIST R&B/POP
Beyoncé
H. E. R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
BEST MALE ARTIST R&B/POP
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jac
uees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
BEST FEMALE ARTIST HIP HOP
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan You Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
BEST MALE ARTIST HIP HOP
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST GROUP
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos
BETTER COLLABORATION
Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guide”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
H. E. R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Megan You Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl of Summer”
Wale ft. Jeremih – “We Chill”
BEST NEW ARTIST
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guide”
DaBaby – “Bop”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Doja Cat – “Say It”
Megan You Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl of Summer”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF the YEAR
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
The Director Of X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor