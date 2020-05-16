Drake and The Weeknd: two artists are they angry? – Actu Drake

Two buddies of Toronto

It is Drake who talks about the social networks of The Weeknd in march 2011. It gives him a boost to his first mixtape, “House of Balloons”, which will arouse the curiosity of internet users and will know that. Later, Drake invited the canadian singer on the first parts of his scenes, and both will even save a feat., “Live For” on the album of The Weeknd ‘Kiss Land’ in 2013. A friendship and a musical collaboration that started well…

A song that arouses misunderstanding

With its title “Lost In The Fire”, in collaboration with the French producer Gesaffelstein, The Weeknd scored a resounding success. But allusions such as “And I just want to have a baby with the right girl, because I would never want to have to hide it” recall explicitly the words of Pusha-T to Drake. The Weeknd insists in singing: “I would never want to be the one who hurts the other.” A hit resulting in, of course, but that causes openly of his countryman : Drake. But why is that so ?