Drake announces a new album and released the mixtape’s ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’





On Thursday, the canadian rapper went on Instagram to reveal not one, but two treats for his fans – a mixtape and a new album in the works.

First of all, the singer has dropped the mixtape – “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” – consisting of 14 songs, and featuring guests Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

Released Thursday at midnight, the mix is composed of songs previously disclosed, output of SoundCloud and “new vibration,” said the musician.

But the announcement that really excited the fans? The news that Drake will release his latest album this summer.

The new offering will be his first studio album since “Scorpion”, released in 2018. It has been few months busy for Drake. In April, Billboard has announced that the rapper had become the first male artist to have debuted three songs at n ° 1 of the top Hot 100. The entry of her latest single, “Toosie Slide” in the first place helped him to equalize with Mariah Carey, which made three debut no. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1995-97.

Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.