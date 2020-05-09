Drake announces feats with Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
30


The Canadian tease its upcoming collaboration.

This is not the containment that will stop an artist as productive as Drake. A slow time when it was quarantined due to suspicion of infection with the coronavirus, the canadian singer has resumed its march forward. It has already released the single “Toosie Slide” that has met a huge success on TikTok with a clip that showed us his mansion. He broke the record of spectators at a Instagram Live with Tory Lanez. Yesterday, it emerged during the session Instagram Live DJ OVO Mark, he teasé of new songs and talked about his upcoming collaborations.

The most awaited is without a doubt the featuring Playboi Carti. The title of the song is already known, it should be “Bread 1993”, produced by Pi’erre Bourne should be included in the tracklisting of the upcoming album of Carti, “Whole Lotta Red” whose release date is not yet fixed. It must be said that the last time we spoke of Playboy Carti, it was for his arrest a few days ago for possession of firearms and drugs. Suffice to say that the situation really does not lend to an album launch…

During this live, Drake has also shared the verse of his featuring with Sosa Geek and Fivio Goreign. The track produced by JB MadeIt was teasé in February but is still not out. Drake ventured on sounds Drill in which it is not customary even if he had tried it already this year with the title “War”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiWhM1PD-M4

Other unreleased songs from Drake have been played during the live like a title where he puts himself in the scene, or a song featuring Popcaan ever released. Finally, towards the end of the live, he confirmed that he was working on his album and it is just gone in the studio to join his sound engineer…



