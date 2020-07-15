Drake announces his new album with a post enigmatic – Actu Drake

Drake had almost finished the recording of his opus

Internet users are crazy and they have commented on the publication of Drake with messages filled with impatience. “My body is ready for an album from Drake.”, “We’re ready Drake“, “Very good joke. Is waiting for you !”.

This is not the first time that Drake tease of her next album. He has published, last week, pictures of him with his team behind the mixing desk. He also confirmed that 80% of his opus was beautiful and well done…

The last album of Drake, “Scorpion”, was released in 2018. You can find their successes planetary “Nice To Do”, “In My Feelings” or “God’s plan”.