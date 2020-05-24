Drake announces the release of its new project, it has the details

While Billie Eilish and Finneas reveal “No Time To Die’, the soundtrack of the next James Bond, the rapper Drake has also decided to move the level higher of his career. Today global superstar, the artist no longer has anything to prove to anyone as evidenced by this figure to an impressive $ 28 billion of listen to in ten years ! Then we wonder what will be the next challenge for the canadian how will he be able to surprise its fans and to surprise himself again ? The answer he gives today with an announcement that will delight many world, and especially fans of hip-hop old school !

URL x CAFFEINEExcited to announce this major step forward!! I managed to get @urltv and @caffeine linked up with the objective of making battle rap easier to access in you home or on your mobile device and it’s FREE to watch battles once you sign up. Greatness Simplified. pic.twitter.com/0XqosqiN1Q — Drizzy (@Drake) February 11, 2020

It is thanks to a video posted by the artist himself on his twitter that we learned the news : Drake is going to produce the emission of battles of rap "Ultimate Rap League" ! With the career immense that it was already behind him, the pop star of 33 years is now becoming a producer and comes to rekindle the flame of hip-hop that lacks both to some by partnering with the streaming platform caffeine.tv. In melty it makes us think that in France we had already had this kind of format on Youtube with the famous "Rap Contenders'" who had made a lot of noise at the time, including artists like Nekfeu, Guizmo, and Jazzy Bazz to be revealed to the general public. With this announcement, Drake hits very hard and who knows, maybe it will be in this show the one who succeeded him on the throne ? In any case, it was already too anxious to discover the date of the release to be able to watch it !