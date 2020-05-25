Drake announces the return of the series on Netflix

In 2013, the british channel, Channel 4 has announced a sad news to its viewers : the series Top Boy is stopped, after two brilliant seasons. Its creator, Ronan Bennett, immerses the public in the streets malfamées of London, full of drug trafficking, where the thirst for money and power unleashed the most shameful turpitude. Fortunately, thanks to the popularity of american rapper Drake, and the support of the giant Netflix, the series is experiencing a second life in 2019.

Top Boy revived and found his two main characters, drug dealers, ruthless played by the original actors who must deal with a young rogue arrogant. Output in September 2019, this season’s meeting a resounding success. Happy omen, which is confirmed with the announcement of a fourth season by Drake and the creator of the series himself, on Instagram.