Drake announces the season 4 for 2020

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
19


After the success of the third season aired in 2019 on Netflix, the series will return this year with its fourth season. It must be said that the series comes back to far. Launched in 2011 on Channel 4, it was eventually cancelled in 2014 in order to be re-launched in 2018 through the acquisition of Drake.

This new season, it’s Drake who announced himeven on Instagram, responding to a comment in a publication of GRM Daily. “Let’s gowe see a new season in 2020 ?” “Of course” meets the rapper.

To recall, the events of season 3, and regained where it all stopped in 2013. It follows the story of drug dealers Dushane and Sully, who attempt to control the traffic in London. Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson resumed their respective roles.



