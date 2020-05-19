Drake announces the season 4 for 2020

After the success of the third season aired in 2019 on Netflix, the series will return this year with its fourth season . It must be said that the series comes back to far . Launched in 2011 on Channel 4, it was eventually cancelled in 2014 in order to be re-launched in 2018 through the acquisition of Drake .

This new season, it’s Drake who announced him – even on Instagram, responding to a comment in a publication of GRM Daily. “Let’s go – we see a new season in 2020 ?” “Of course” meets the rapper .

To recall, the events of season 3, and regained where it all stopped in 2013 . It follows the story of drug dealers Dushane and Sully, who attempt to control the traffic in London . Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson resumed their respective roles .