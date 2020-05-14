Drake, artist of the decade, according to Spotify

Drake, known for hits such as God’s Plan, One Dance and Hotline Bling, has won multiple music awards.

He is followed in second place by the Uk’s Ed Sheeran, and then by Post Malone, Ariana Grande and the rapper Eminen.

Drake has also been the standard-bearer of the Queen City in recent years, whether it’s references to the Greater Toronto area in his songs, standing on the top of the CN Tower on the album cover or in his role as ambassador of the Raptors.

Spotify has also made the list of the five songs the most listened to of the decade on its platform. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran, is in first place in front One Dance, Drake. Rockstar ft.21 Savage, Post Malone, is third, Closer, The Chainsmokers, is ranked fourth, and Thinking out Loud, Ed Sheeran, is fifth.

Shawn Mendes, during his show at the Festival d’été de Québec on July 8, 2018. Photo : Radio-Canada / Alice Chiche

Two other artists of the Greater Toronto area find themselves in the top 2019 Spotify :

Shawn Mendes, for Senorita (song most listened to on Spotify in 2019)

The Weeknd (one of the five male artists most listened to on Spotify during the last decade)