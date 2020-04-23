Drake at the top of TikTok! – Actu Drake

Drake is the new king of TikTok! He just beat the record of Kylie Jenner on the platform with his new single “Toosie Slide”. The star of the family Kardashian was the buzz last year by singing “Rise and Shine” to wake up her daughter Stormi.

This time, it is the choreography of the rapper who made the rounds of the net. Released on 2 April last, the clip of “Toosie Slide” immediately became viral. The choreography of Drake on its chorus “Right foot up, left foot slide / Left foot up, right foot slide” inspired many times on social networks like TikTok.

And the Canadian has managed to reach two billion views in two days! It must be said that Drake has been helped by his friends, Jason Derulo, Asley Banjo or Justin Bieber who have taken over the famous not the rapper with the hashtag “#ToosieSlide”.