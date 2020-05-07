Drake at the top with his mixtape “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” – Actu Drake

Drake still loves to surprise his fans! He recently revealed on Instagram that he went out a mixtape of 14 tracks, entitled “Dark Lane Demo Tapes”. A compilation that includes titles déjàs released but also previously unreleased and especially “good waves”according to the rapper. In it we find guest appearances with Chris Brown, Future and Playboi Carti.

But Drake didn’t stop there ! He also announced that he was going to release a new album this summer. The release date has not yet been revealed. It will be the first studio album from Drake, since “Scorpion”, which has landed in 2018.

“My sixth STUDIO ALBUM out in the SUMMER of 2020!!! Lucky number 6.“wrote Drake on Instagram.