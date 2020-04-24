Drake, Aya Nakamura, Megan Thee Stallion Gambi… The playlist of the week to do your sport for the containment

Recently we offered you to discover the top albums of the week with Ninho, Maes, Angela, The Weeknd… And today we come back to you with our playlist. You know, last week we were in a bad mood after the announcement of the extension of the containment, but this week they decided to re-motivate ! Why ? Well we still have three weeks to work on our summer body and that’s cool. So, we prepared a playlist special for your sport session in song ! If you don’t want to do the sport because it is not your thing, you can of course still listen to this playlist because it’s heavy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Then ? You had not lied : this is the heavy this playlist ! It starts calmly, but not too much with Kaza ft Maes to warm up (the base). Then it goes crescendo with Drake, Aya Nakamura etc to motivate you ! And finished smooth with Naza and Oboy for the small session of stretching. While waiting to discover our next playlist, we suggest you take a look at the tracklist of the album Chromatica of Lady Gaga, it has been revealed earlier than expected, and although one imagines that the singer is not very happy about this news, we are crazy after seeing what she is preparing for us ! You’ll see that it’s worth.