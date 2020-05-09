Drake balance two exclusive tracks inspired by Jay-Z and Eminem

The rapper releases two previously unreleased tracks, where he calls Jay-Z and Eminem. These extracts will be part of his next album, to be released in 2020.

While he remained in the shadows for a moment, Drake breeze today the silence by posting not one, but two unreleased songs ! And not any, or no matter how : “When To Say When is built on a sample of Song Cry Jay-Zwhile Chicago Freestyle includes words of Superman Eminem. And, for the small touch of originality, the rapper from Toronto comes out in a same video :





Then a single clip, of course, but the two atmospheres are very different : “When To Say When opens with energy, while Chicago Freestyle ends in an atmosphere of dark and sad.

To the next album

As Drizzy announced on Instagram, the two songs are excerpts from the upcoming album… to be published in 2020. And if we know that it will be more concise than its predecessor, the double album Scorpionit looks however very promising, since it will be in part the result of a collaboration with the rapper Future, as the two artists were left guessing last December. The pressure is rising.